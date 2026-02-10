Azerbaijan’s unique position makes it only country to integrate region – Jennifer Miel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan is the only country that has a unique position to integrate the region, Vice President of Middle East, Central Asia, and Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer Miel, said at a briefing in Baku on February 10, Trend reports.

“American companies see an opportunity here to connect the region in a way that has never been done before - to effectively integrate Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea and develop multimodal trade routes. And Azerbaijan is the only country that is uniquely positioned to integrate the region in this way,” she said.

Miel noted that companies already operating in Central Asia and Türkiye are considering how Azerbaijan can help leverage more global supply chains for strategically important minerals, oil and gas products, fiber optic networks, as well as regional and digital connectivity.

“This is one of the key points that is attracting the interest of the US private sector in Azerbaijan,” she added.