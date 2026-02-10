TRIPP to facilitate linkages more broadly between Europe and Asia - Robert Cekuta

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.10. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) will facilitate linkages more broadly between Europe and Asia, former ambassador of the U.S. to Azerbaijan, Senior Adjunct Professor at American University Robert F. Cekuta told Trend.

“TRIPP is a vital component of what has been called the Middle Corridor or the New Silk Road. The TRIPP of course is important as a way to address the question of assured overland linkages between Nakhchivan and the Azerbaijani “mainland” while also respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia.

But what is also exciting is the potential for this new connection to facilitate linkages more broadly between Europe and Central, East, and South Asia. These connections will not just be for rail or road traffic, but hopefully also for needed improved digital/cable linkages as well. And something that cannot be understated, hopefully also an avenue for increased connections among the people of the region, something that will build innovation, commerce, and prosperity as well as understanding, peace, and security for all those living in the South Caucasus, Central Asia and beyond,” he said.

Cekuta expressed hope that Americans — not just companies, but people — will join with Armenians and Azerbaijanis in developing the TRIPP and other components of the Middle Corridor.

“Hopefully the Vice President Vance’s trip will also help Americans see the important contributions they can make and energize Americans to engage more actively as well with the region,” he added.

Cekuta went on to add that the Vice President’s trip makes it absolutely clear the United States’ interest in the region and the magnitude of U.S. efforts to help Azerbaijanis and Armenians build and enjoy the peace that has too long eluded them.

“His visit shows there can be no mistaking that the United States wants to be a friend to Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as to others in Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

It is essential to note as well that these U.S. efforts over the past few years have built on and supported actions President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashanyan have taken to resolve the decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan; the United States is not coming in and trying to impose a settlement, but rather helping and supporting the two leaders and their countries in finding and solidifying a new and lasting peace. In sum what is happening with Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the strong, open support of the United States is a piece of very good news — something that is too rare in the world these days,” he concluded.

On August 8, 2025, following the results of a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This project was named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.

During the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia" and signed a joint appeal by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairman-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process).

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Washington in January 2026, where they presented a framework program for the execution of the TRIPP project.

In their joint statement, Mirzoyan and Rubio emphasized Armenia’s intention to approve and support the creation of the TRIPP Development Company, which will be tasked with overseeing the development of the TRIPP project. The company will be granted the right to implement the project for an initial term of 49 years.

Under the terms, Yerevan plans to offer Washington a 74% stake in the TRIPP Development Company, while retaining 26%.