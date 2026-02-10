Uzbekistan’s UZCARD partners with CDTI to strengthen payment infrastructure

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 10. Uzbekistan’s national payment system, UZCARD, has signed a strategic partnership memorandum with CDTI, the developer of the Smart Business retail automation platform, to strengthen the country’s payment and acquiring infrastructure, Trend reports via UZCARD.

According to information, the cooperation will focus on improving the stability and standardization of cashless payment services for entrepreneurs and businesses using Smart Business solutions.

CDTI’s systems are currently used by tens of thousands of retail outlets and small and medium-sized enterprises across Uzbekistan, making uninterrupted payment and cash register operations critical for day-to-day business activity.

As part of the partnership, UZCARD and CDTI approved a 90-day roadmap outlining joint measures to enhance the reliability and continuity of payment processes for Smart Business clients.

Meanwhile, this initiative has emerged against the backdrop of rapid growth in the financial technology market in Uzbekistan and growing demand for modern and secure payment infrastructure.