President Tokayev calls for urgent action on inflation without harming growth

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. The Government of Kazakhstan must find a way to tackle inflation without hindering the country's development, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at a Government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

“The causes of the high inflation are well understood. The challenge now is to address this issue without undermining the country’s development,” stated President Tokayev. He acknowledged that while there are differing opinions on the matter, it is essential to find a solution. “I am instructing the Government and the National Bank to collaboratively devise a detailed, step-by-step action plan, with the active involvement of all ministries and the expert community,” he emphasized.

The president underscored the urgency of rectifying the current situation, stressing the need for tangible measures to reduce inflation over the next three years. He further highlighted the importance of ensuring the successful implementation of the Joint Action Program.

“Any attempt to delay this matter through endless discussions or the creation of unnecessary ‘road maps’ will be considered an evasion of responsibility,” Tokayev warned. “In such cases, stringent measures will be enforced. Only concrete outcomes that lead to an increase in the real income of the population will be deemed successful,” he concluded.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, inflation in Kazakhstan for January 2026 was 12.2%, slightly down from 12.3% in December 2025. The monthly increase was 1%, up from 0.9% the previous month.