Azerbaijan and U.S. spark energy cooperation at key roundtable meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. As part of a business mission led by Kush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye, a roundtable discussion was held, with the participation of Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports via the ministry.

The session included representatives from key organizations such as SOCAR, AzerEnerji, AzeriShag, AzeriRistilitejizat, the State Agency for Renewable Energy, and the Energy Regulation Agency.

The participants expressed satisfaction with the Azerbaijani-American energy partnership, emphasizing that this cooperation significantly contributes not only to the implementation of national projects but also to the success of regional and international initiatives in energy security. They highlighted the critical role of American companies' technologies, expertise, and investments in the formation of large transnational energy projects.

Moreover, it was noted that the policies of the heads of state, aimed at ensuring peace in the region and strengthening Azerbaijani-American relations through strategic partnership, also stimulate the development of energy cooperation.

The participants emphasized that Azerbaijan is equally developing all types of energy, diversifying regional energy connections, expanding its role as an electricity supplier, and directing a significant portion of its energy resources to the needs of data centers.

The discussion also covered opportunities for cooperation in oil, gas, renewable energy, electricity, hydrogen, and energy efficiency. The current status of collaboration between SOCAR and ExxonMobil, as well as issues related to the implementation of electricity corridors between Azerbaijan, Turkey, Central Asia, and Europe, were discussed. The transmission of electricity via the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) and prospects for cooperation with American companies within these frameworks were also reviewed.

The parties expressed mutual interest in cooperation in the field of technology, knowledge, experience, and investment in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, the delegation includes executives from Apple, Ardea Energy Technologies Inc., Ericsson AB, ExxonMobil, Herbalife, Illumina, Meta, Visa, Wabtec, Baker Hughes, bp, Boeing Global, Honeywell, J.P. Morgan, Lummus Technology, Marriott, Mastercard, Shell International, Motorola Solutions, Fuji Engineering, Global Data Risk, Hill International, Lummus Technology, Straife and other companies.