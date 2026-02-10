President Tokayev calls for digitization and AI to drive economic growth

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. Full digitalization and the introduction of AI should go beyond just being a support function and become a key link in Kazakhstan's economic development, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a Government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

“One of the key tasks of digitalization based on AI is increasing labor productivity, creating export-oriented sectors of the economy, producing high-value-added products, and integrating Kazakhstan into global digital economy chains,” the president said.

According to Tokayev, this will help form a modern industrial, energy, and transport framework for the country through the realization of a new investment cycle.

“The implementation of artificial intelligence should not be viewed as a catchy slogan, but as the foundation of an economic model and the unshakable core of national ideology. At such a crucial time, it is essential to act proactively, making smart, bold, effective, and timely management decisions. Empty proposals, useless presentations, and the imitation of active work for the sake of reporting must be left in the past,” the president said.

He emphasized that the entire government apparatus must work towards specific results that will be visible to the public.