Kyrgyzstan, France chart path to enhanced connectivity with direct flights

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 10. France and Kyrgyzstan have considered the possibility of opening direct air services between the two countries with the participation of French airlines, Trend reports via the Kyrgyzstan Airports JSC.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Chairman of the Management Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC Manasbek Samidinov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kyrgyzstan Nicolas Faye.

The discussions focused on advancing bilateral cooperation in civil aviation and tourism, with particular emphasis on enhancing transport connectivity and reinforcing business and humanitarian exchanges between the two countries.

Manasbek Samidinov expressed a strong interest in broadening the international route network, underscoring his commitment to collaborating with French counterparts to bring this initiative to fruition.

Additionally, the potential introduction of direct air services to France was highlighted as a key opportunity to substantially bolster tourism, facilitate business travel, and enhance trade relations between the two nations.

French airlines have been actively exploring opportunities in Central Asia, seeking to expand their networks and tap into growing passenger demand. For Kyrgyzstan, enhanced connectivity with Western Europe aligns with the government’s strategy to increase international accessibility, attract foreign investment, and promote the country as a tourist destination.