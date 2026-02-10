Iran restores key railway connections with multiple countries, minister says

Photo: Information portal of the First Vice-President of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Iran’s current government (in power since August 2024) has successfully restored significant railway connections with several countries, boosting regional trade and transit, said Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Trend reports.

Speaking during an event highlighting the ministry’s latest infrastructure projects, Sadegh cited key rail links, including China-Iran, Pakistan-Iran-Türkiye, and Türkiye-Iran-Iraq routes, as examples of the restored connections.

She emphasized that Iranian trains now operating in Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan mark substantial progress in enhancing regional transit. Furthermore, the minister underscored the advancement of crucial domestic rail projects, including the Chabahar-Zahidan, Ardabil-Mianeh, and Shalamcheh-Basra lines, and noted a remarkable increase of more than twenty percent in freight transport within Iran’s railway sector.

Sadegh also revealed that the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development has allocated 250 trillion rials (approximately $195 million) toward its ongoing infrastructure initiatives.