Parliament of Azerbaijan ratifies UN Convention against cybercrime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified the United Nations (UN) Convention against Cybercrime, Trend reports.

The decision was discussed and approved during the Assembly’s plenary session.

The United Nations (UN) has recognized combating cybercrime as a critical priority, underscoring the necessity of international collaboration to address cross-border criminal threats that have emerged alongside the rapid evolution of information and communication technologies (ICT). In pursuit of enhancing legal cooperation between states, the "United Nations Convention Against Cybercrime on Strengthening International Cooperation in Combating Certain Crimes Committed Using Information and Communication Technology Systems and in the Electronic Exchange of Evidence Relating to Serious Crimes" was opened for signature in Hanoi on October 25, 2025.

The primary objective of the Convention is to bolster inter-state cooperation in tackling ICT-related offenses while creating a cohesive legal framework for the electronic collection, exchange, and preservation of evidence pertinent to serious crimes. It stresses that the fight against cybercrime transcends national boundaries, relying on international legal assistance, extradition agreements, and coordinated operational mechanisms.

Key principles of the Convention include the standardization of terminology in cybercrime investigations, the prevention of loss, alteration, or destruction of electronic evidence, and ensuring the effectiveness of investigative and prosecutorial processes. The document places particular importance on direct and operational collaboration among competent state authorities, simplification of mutual legal assistance mechanisms, and the establishment of continuously operating communication channels.

According to the Convention’s final provisions, the document is open for signature, ratification, acceptance, or approval by participating states and enters into force once the relevant domestic procedures are completed. The Convention also allows states to make declarations and reservations regarding certain provisions.

In ratifying the Convention, the Republic of Azerbaijan submitted several key declarations and reservations. These included the adoption of the Convention as a legal basis for extradition and mutual legal assistance, designation of central authorities responsible for these processes, and specifications on the language of requests and operational communication. The reservations also clarified conditions for criminal liability for certain offenses, the threshold for significant harm, and the scope of application, all tailored to the national legal system.

Together, the Convention and Azerbaijan’s declarations and reservations establish a comprehensive legal foundation for international cooperation in combating cybercrime. They also pave the way for amendments to domestic legal acts to ensure the implementation of the Convention’s substantive and procedural norms within the national legal framework.

Following thorough discussions, the draft law approving the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime on Strengthening International Cooperation in Combating Certain Crimes Committed Using ICT Systems and in the Electronic Exchange of Evidence Relating to Serious Crimes was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.

