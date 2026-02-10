Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan pushes for unified insurance standards across local businesses

Economy Materials 10 February 2026 12:55 (UTC +04:00)

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan is set to introduce unified standards for all insurance companies operating in the country, said Seymur Mirzayev, Deputy Executive Director of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB), Trend reports.

Addressing the challenges associated with the assessment of insurance claims during the presentation of the bureau's strategic projects for 2025, Mirzayev highlighted that disputes over insurance claims are a widespread issue globally.

“These disputes often stem from discrepancies between the calculations made by insurance companies and the expectations of policyholders. Consequently, the payout amount may fall short of the policyholder's expectations, leading to disagreements,” he explained.

He further noted that price differences are a natural occurrence: “Insurance companies negotiate large monthly turnovers with the auto repair shops they partner with, while individual citizens typically handle matters independently. As a result, price variations are unavoidable.”

Mirzayev emphasized that efforts are underway to standardize and regulate insurance payments. "Through this initiative, we aim to establish unified standards for all insurance companies. By compiling best practices, we will ensure their consistent application across the sector."

He highlighted that this approach will ensure citizens receive consistent service quality regardless of which insurance company handles their claim.

“The project is ongoing, and we will inform the public of the results,” the CIB official added.

