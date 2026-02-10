Azerbaijan pushes for unified insurance standards across local businesses

Addressing the challenges associated with the assessment of insurance claims during the presentation of the bureau's strategic projects for 2025, Mirzayev highlighted that disputes over insurance claims are a widespread issue globally.

“These disputes often stem from discrepancies between the calculations made by insurance companies and the expectations of policyholders. Consequently, the payout amount may fall short of the policyholder's expectations, leading to disagreements,” he explained.

He further noted that price differences are a natural occurrence: “Insurance companies negotiate large monthly turnovers with the auto repair shops they partner with, while individual citizens typically handle matters independently. As a result, price variations are unavoidable.”

Mirzayev emphasized that efforts are underway to standardize and regulate insurance payments. "Through this initiative, we aim to establish unified standards for all insurance companies. By compiling best practices, we will ensure their consistent application across the sector."

He highlighted that this approach will ensure citizens receive consistent service quality regardless of which insurance company handles their claim.

“The project is ongoing, and we will inform the public of the results,” the CIB official added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel