Azerbaijan pushes for unified insurance standards across local businesses

Addressing the challenges associated with the assessment of
insurance claims during the presentation of the bureau's strategic
projects for 2025, Mirzayev highlighted that disputes over
insurance claims are a widespread issue globally.
“These disputes often stem from discrepancies between the
calculations made by insurance companies and the expectations of
policyholders. Consequently, the payout amount may fall short of
the policyholder's expectations, leading to disagreements,” he
explained.
He further noted that price differences are a natural
occurrence: “Insurance companies negotiate large monthly turnovers
with the auto repair shops they partner with, while individual
citizens typically handle matters independently. As a result, price
variations are unavoidable.”
Mirzayev emphasized that efforts are underway to standardize and
regulate insurance payments. "Through this initiative, we aim to
establish unified standards for all insurance companies. By
compiling best practices, we will ensure their consistent
application across the sector."
He highlighted that this approach will ensure citizens receive
consistent service quality regardless of which insurance company
handles their claim.
“The project is ongoing, and we will inform the public of the
results,” the CIB official added.
