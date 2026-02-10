Azerbaijan’s CIB reports strong performance in sustainable finance and guarantee fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The profitability of the investment portfolio under the Compulsory Insurance Bureau’s (CIB) of Azerbaijan sustainable finance and guarantee fund has exceeded projections, Khanim Jamalova, head of the Business Development Department of the CIB Legal Entities Union, said at the presentation of the bureau’s report on strategic projects implemented in 2025, Trend reports.

“The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has developed and approved rules and procedures to improve subrogation practices to establish effective compensation payments and subrogation mechanisms for the sustainable finance and guarantee fund. As a result, the value of the investment portfolio has increased. Thus, a target portfolio income of 5.9 million manat ($3.4 billion) was achieved at the level of 6.5 million manat ($3.8 billion),” she said.