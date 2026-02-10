Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 10 February 2026 09:41 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 10

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 10, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to February 9.

The official rate for $1 is 1,284,116 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,527,696 rials. On February 9, the euro was priced at 1,502,279 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 10

Rial on February 9

1 US dollar

USD

1,284,116

1,270,158

1 British pound

GBP

1,754,926

1,727,712

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,671,908

1,638,773

1 Swedish króna

SEK

143,685

140,959

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

133,925

131,260

1 Danish krone

DKK

204,486

201,042

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,146

14,025

1 UAE Dirham

AED

349,657

345,857

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,182,574

4,136,334

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

459,316

454,431

100 Japanese yen

JPY

822,581

805,973

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

164,324

162,588

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,338,273

3,302,891

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

946,147

929,120

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

776,503

764,101

1 South African rand

ZAR

80,704

79,226

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,458

29,124

1 Russian ruble

RUB

16,619

16,495

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

352,779

338,709

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

98,053

95,855

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,613

11,485

1 Australian dollar

AUD

910,006

891,703

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

342,431

338,709

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,415,202

3,378,080

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,014,182

998,205

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,051,142

1,039,329

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

41,513

41,079

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

611

605

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

883,713

876,151

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

203,241

201,071

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

185,526

183,075

100 Thai baht

THB

4,128,791

4,025,999

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

326,402

321,729

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

880,894

867,012

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,811,165

1,791,478

1 euro

EUR

1,527,696

1,502,279

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

260,169

256,768

1 Georgian lari

GEL

478,460

472,447

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

76,441

75,390

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

19,829

19,513

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

445,880

4,42,708

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

755,362

747,152

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,196,601

2,171,132

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

137,161

135,551

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

367,253

366,774

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,360

3,334

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,620,008 rials and $1 costs 1,361,709.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.58-1.61 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.89-1.92 million rials.

