Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 10, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to February 9.

The official rate for $1 is 1,284,116 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,527,696 rials. On February 9, the euro was priced at 1,502,279 rials.

Currency Rial on February 10 Rial on February 9 1 US dollar USD 1,284,116 1,270,158 1 British pound GBP 1,754,926 1,727,712 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,671,908 1,638,773 1 Swedish króna SEK 143,685 140,959 1 Norwegian krone NOK 133,925 131,260 1 Danish krone DKK 204,486 201,042 1 Indian rupee INR 14,146 14,025 1 UAE Dirham AED 349,657 345,857 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,182,574 4,136,334 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 459,316 454,431 100 Japanese yen JPY 822,581 805,973 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 164,324 162,588 1 Omani rial OMR 3,338,273 3,302,891 1 Canadian dollar CAD 946,147 929,120 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 776,503 764,101 1 South African rand ZAR 80,704 79,226 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,458 29,124 1 Russian ruble RUB 16,619 16,495 1 Qatari riyal QAR 352,779 338,709 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 98,053 95,855 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,613 11,485 1 Australian dollar AUD 910,006 891,703 1 Saudi riyal SAR 342,431 338,709 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,415,202 3,378,080 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,014,182 998,205 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,051,142 1,039,329 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 41,513 41,079 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 611 605 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 883,713 876,151 1 Libyan dinar LYD 203,241 201,071 1 Chinese yuan CNY 185,526 183,075 100 Thai baht THB 4,128,791 4,025,999 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 326,402 321,729 1,000 South Korean won KRW 880,894 867,012 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,811,165 1,791,478 1 euro EUR 1,527,696 1,502,279 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 260,169 256,768 1 Georgian lari GEL 478,460 472,447 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 76,441 75,390 1 Afghan afghani AFN 19,829 19,513 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 445,880 4,42,708 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 755,362 747,152 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,196,601 2,171,132 1 Tajik somoni TJS 137,161 135,551 1 Turkmen manat TMT 367,253 366,774 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,360 3,334

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,620,008 rials and $1 costs 1,361,709.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.58-1.61 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.89-1.92 million rials.

