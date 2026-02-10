Azerbaijan holds many opportunities related to transport corridors - Khush Choksy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan has many opportunities related to various transport corridors, Senior Vice President of International Member Relations, Middle East & Türkiye, Khush Choksy said during a briefing in Baku on February 10, Trend reports.

“Thus, we are talking about broad economic growth. It is obvious that as the economy develops, Azerbaijan has significant opportunities in the banking and financial sector. There are many opportunities related to various transport corridors. There is also great potential in the field of digital payments and in this area of growth in general,” he said.

Furthermore, Khush Choksy also mentioned tourism.

“At the same time, tourism is a very broad category: it includes Boeing aircraft and hotels from chains such as Hilton, Marriott, and other international brands. In other words, the range of opportunities here is extremely wide,” he added.