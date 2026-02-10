Turkmen exchange sees uptick in external quotations, highlighting sectoral trends

Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

The total value of external quotations at Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange rose compared to the previous session, supported by growth in the agriculture and light industry sectors, while petrochemicals edged down and other categories remained unchanged.

