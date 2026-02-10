U.S. Chamber of Commerce plans events involving government and private sector reps from U.S. and Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is planning events with the participation of the government and private sector from Azerbaijan and the U.S., Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye, Khush Choksy said at a briefing in Baku on February 10, Trend reports.

According to him, there are many competitive factors that allow certain sectors to develop here.

"This also applies to the knowledge-based economy. As for specific partnerships with government agencies or educational institutions, we do not yet have any examples to cite, but as a rule, companies often enter into partnerships with such institutions during their work.

We want the exchange to be bilateral. For instance, we hope to have the honor of hosting representatives from Azerbaijan when they come to Washington or New York to meet with American companies. We also have a network, and as I said, when it comes to the technology sector, we can hold events in San Francisco, where startups and other technology companies are represented. Therefore, yes, we are planning events involving the government and the private sector in different regions of the U.S. to promote the development of such partnerships," he added.