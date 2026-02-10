Azerbaijan stands ahead of its time – Mikhail Gusman on 'Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov' (VIDEO/PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The Baku Network platform has released the latest episode of the analytical video project “Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov,” Trend reports.

Mikhail Gusman, a distinguished journalist, radio and television presenter, writer, public figure, and recipient of state honors from Azerbaijan, Russia, Italy, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, and numerous international awards, was the distinguished guest of the program.

In an insightful conversation with Tofig Abbasov, Gusman offered a comprehensive assessment of the current geopolitical dynamics in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan’s pivotal role in shaping the region's evolving architecture, and the significance of U.S. Vice President Jay D. Vance's visit to the region.

Gusman underscored that the very presence of the U.S. Vice President in the region signifies substantial strategic shifts.

“The visit of the Vice President of the United States to this region carries immense significance. It signals that the foundations for substantial and long-term processes are being laid here,” Gusman remarked.

Reflecting on his past observations, Gusman recalled that many years ago, he had witnessed internal party dynamics in the U.S., where it was already evident how deeply the Republican administration valued the South Caucasus.

“U.S. President Donald Trump accurately predicted the direction of American policy at that time. And President Ilham Aliyev correctly determined the results of future elections and the nature of bilateral relations,” Gusman noted.

He emphasized that the U.S. Vice President's visit to Baku is direct confirmation of these predictions and a logical continuation of the agreements reached earlier at the highest level.

Special attention was drawn to the meeting held on August 8 of the previous year at the White House, which the guest identified as the “starting point” for the new political reality emerging in the region.

Commenting on the significance of Jay D. Vance’s visit, Mikhail Gusman emphasized that the focus has now shifted to the practical implementation of the agreements reached during previous discussions.

“It is particularly noteworthy that the Vice President did not come alone, but was accompanied by a full delegation. This underscores that specific, substantive issues will be addressed and signals that the United States intends to establish a significant presence in the region,” Gusman remarked.

In discussing the strategic importance of the South Caucasus, Gusman stated: “Today, this region serves as a critical juncture for the global economic flow. From China to America, from Europe to Iran, every nation recognizes its stakes in this area.”

He also placed particular emphasis on the Zangezur Corridor project, which he described as one of the most significant infrastructure initiatives of the 21st century.

Mikhail Gusman also highly appreciated Azerbaijan's role as an initiator of regional peace and stability, emphasizing the humanity of the victor's policy.

"The victor must be humane. Azerbaijan demonstrates this consistently and fundamentally," he stated.

According to him, peace in the South Caucasus is irreversible: “After Azerbaijan put an end to the conflict, peace came to the region forever. Now the task is to learn to live in these conditions.”

Concluding the discussion, Mikhail Gusman emphasized that Azerbaijan is now dominated by pragmatists and rationalists who are focused on the future.

“The time of marginal figures is passing. In Azerbaijan, the main trends are set by people who think about the future of their country,” he said.