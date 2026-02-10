Azerbaijan can be link in energy sector - Khush Choksy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan can be a connecting link in the energy sector, Senior Vice President of International Member Relations, Middle East & Türkiye, Khush Choksy said during a briefing in Baku on February 10, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has excellent infrastructure. The country has used its energy resources to diversify its economy and ensure economic growth that benefits the population as a whole. Thus, one of the advantages is the various opportunities for Azerbaijan's growth. For instance, let's take the tourism sector: we can look at the number of visitors to the country, the opportunities associated with ski resorts and infrastructure, and the historical heritage of Baku. This is just one example," he said.

According to Choksy, the second advantage is its geographical location, which connects East and West.

"Azerbaijan can be a link in the energy sector, given Europe's energy needs, as well as in transport routes, logistics, manufacturing, and north-south connections. This is especially true if the region around Azerbaijan continues to develop—today, for example, it is already part of C5, which has become C6. Azerbaijan is indeed in a geographical position that allows it to benefit from access to several markets outside its territory," he said.