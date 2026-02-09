Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

Hakan Fidan holds phone call with Seyyed Abbas Araghchi

Türkiye Materials 9 February 2026 23:06 (UTC +04:00)
Hakan Fidan holds phone call with Seyyed Abbas Araghchi
Photo: Foreign Ministry of Türkiye

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. A telephone conversation took place between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports, citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

According to the information, the two ministers exchanged views on the current progress of the nuclear negotiations.

On January 30, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Istanbul, where they discussed bilateral relations, Iran’s nuclear position, as well as regional and international developments.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more