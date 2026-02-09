Azerbaijan, U.S. review prospects for expanding bilateral relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. On February 9, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received a delegation of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations headed by Conference Chair, Betsy Berns Korn during their visit to the country, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-U.S. and Azerbaijan-Israel relations were discussed, along with cooperation with Jewish organizations operating in the US and the regional situation.

The meeting also provided detailed information on recent regional developments following the August 8 Washington Summit, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, regional connectivity issues, efforts toward the implementation of the TRIPP route, and measures being carried out in the post-conflict period.

The traditions of interfaith harmony, tolerance, and multiculturalism in Azerbaijan were highlighted with satisfaction, noting that in a predominantly Muslim country, people of Christian, Jewish, and other faiths live in an atmosphere of mutual understanding, good neighborliness, and peace. It was emphasized that the long-standing presence of the Jewish community in Azerbaijan has contributed additional strength to the development of strong partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

