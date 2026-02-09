Azerbaijani Olympic Committee's appeal over Armenian athletes receives positive response

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Measures have been taken following a formal protest by the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) regarding the use of music titled “Arsakh” by Armenian figure skaters Karina Akopova and Nikita Rakhmanin, who represented Armenia in the short program at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games, the committee told Trend.

According to the committee, official representatives of the International Olympic Committee (International Olympic Committee, IOC) and the International Skating Union (International Skating Union, ISU) responded to NOC’s justified objection.