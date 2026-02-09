Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Olympic Committee's appeal over Armenian athletes receives positive response

Other News Materials 9 February 2026 18:31 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Measures have been taken following a formal protest by the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) regarding the use of music titled “Arsakh” by Armenian figure skaters Karina Akopova and Nikita Rakhmanin, who represented Armenia in the short program at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games, the committee told Trend.

According to the committee, official representatives of the International Olympic Committee (International Olympic Committee, IOC) and the International Skating Union (International Skating Union, ISU) responded to NOC’s justified objection.

The athletes’ choice of music contradicted the principles of political neutrality enshrined in the Olympic Charter, and it was reported that the title of the music to be used during competition would be changed.

The XXV Winter Olympics are scheduled to conclude on February 22.

