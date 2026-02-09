Trump Route set to unlock new trade, transit, and energy opportunities - U.S. VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) will open entirely new opportunities for trade, transit, and energy flows in the region, US Vice President JD Vance said during a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Armenia, Trend reports.

“It's going to open up a whole new world of trade, transit, and energy flows in this region of the world, and it will create unprecedented connections between Armenia and its neighbors. Now, that is great for the prosperity of the people of Armenia, but it is also great for the enduring project of peace, because when you create these interconnected economies, energy sectors, and so forth, it means that this region can have an enduring peace. We don't just want to make peace with the Prime Minister and the President's leadership. We also want to make sure that that peace endures, and that is something that we are accomplishing here today,” he said.

To recall, on August 8, 2025, following the results of a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This project was named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.

During the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia" and signed a joint appeal by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairman-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process).

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Washington in January 2026, where they presented a framework program for the execution of the TRIPP project.

In their joint statement, Mirzoyan and Rubio emphasized Armenia’s intention to approve and support the creation of the TRIPP Development Company, which will be tasked with overseeing the development of the TRIPP project. The company will be granted the right to implement the project for an initial term of 49 years.

Under the terms, Yerevan plans to offer Washington a 74% stake in the TRIPP Development Company, while retaining 26%.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel