Turkmenistan’s state exchange sees growing global interest in key commodities
Photo: The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
Last week, the Turkmen Commodity Exchange saw a series of transactions as foreign and domestic businesses purchased liquefied gas, chemical products, cotton derivatives, and construction materials, highlighting ongoing trade activity in the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy