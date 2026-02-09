Azerbaijan will never be an area of confrontation, only of cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The geography of our international relations is also expanding. Strategic partnership documents, agreements, and declarations have been signed with many countries, some of which are not on good terms with each other, said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with a delegation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Trend reports.

The head of state emphasized, “I have always said that Azerbaijan will never be an area of confrontation; it will be an area of cooperation.”