Azerbaijan is now becoming a much more important partner than ever before - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijan plays an important role in the energy security of many countries. Ten of them are members of the European Union, and 11, at the same time, are members of NATO. For these countries, Azerbaijan is now becoming a much more important partner than ever before, said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with a delegation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Trend reports.

The head of state added, “We observe and respect all our commitments and never mix political agendas with business, which has also been a good opportunity for us to broaden our international presence in the global energy market.”