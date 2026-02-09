Azerbaijani, U.S. companies discuss cooperation in AI, cybersecurity and digital technologies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijani and American companies have discussed opportunities for cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital technologies, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X social media account, Trend reports.

According to the minister, a meeting was held with a delegation led by Khush Choksi, Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce. The meeting was attended by executives and representatives of leading US companies, including Apple, Mastercard, Visa, Ericsson, Motorola Solutions, Honeywell, Parallel Wireless, Meta, Resecurity, Global Data Risk, WhiteFox Defense Technologies, bp, Lummus Technology, and others.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies.