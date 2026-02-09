TRIPP set to carry regional and global significance - Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) will have regional and global significance, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a joint press conference with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Trend reports.

“The Vice President and I have both underlined the importance of consistently implementing one of the most important achievements of the Washington Peace Summit, the Trump route for international peace and prosperity project. In accordance with the framework for the implementation of the trip project signed on January 13 this year between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the U.S. Secretary of State. We reaffirmed that this project, in addition to the most serious peace dividends, will also have regional and global significance, developing unhindered communication between West and East,” he said.

According to Pashinyan, the parties expressed their satisfaction with the preparatory works for the implementation of the project, as well as the progress of the feasibility studies that were launched a few days ago.

