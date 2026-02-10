Azerbaijani oil scales up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $0.51, or 0.72%, on February 9 from the previous level, coming in at $71.21 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude increased by $0.53, or 0.78%, to $68,72 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $0.53, or 1.32%, to $40.80 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.71, or 1%, to $72.11 per barrel.