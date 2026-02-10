U.S. Chamber of Commerce organizes annual business missions to Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The US Chamber of Commerce organizes annual business missions to Azerbaijan, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye, Khush Choksy said in response to Trend's question at a briefing in Baku.

“One of the tools we plan to use is annual business missions. We have committed to conducting them every year. We also hope to welcome representatives of the Azerbaijani government and private sector to the U.S. so that they can meet with an even wider audience, including American companies and our delegation,” he said.

Choksy stated that the third area is the analysis of various sectors and opportunities, which will then be presented to American companies.

"A specific example: we request information on government tenders from ministries through our colleagues at the U.S. Embassy and through contacts that we establish between the chamber and ministries. Then we convey these opportunities to American companies.

Finally, it is an iterative process. We monitor potential barriers to investment and look for ways to address them—through analytical notes or policy proposals that help stimulate investment. For instance, in the financial sector, we are exploring how Azerbaijan can integrate with global payment systems, which facilitates the movement of funds in both directions and helps small businesses access a wider market. This allows customers from around the world, including the U.S., to make payments for goods and services here," he added.

In conclusion, Choksy noted that the Chamber continues to work in three areas:

-Annual missions and meetings to strengthen cooperation.

- Analytical notes and policy proposals that provide ideas for improving company participation.

- Dissemination of information about upcoming tenders and procurements in Azerbaijan among American companies.