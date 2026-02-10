U.S. companies can gain access to C5 region through Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. U.S. companies can gain access to the C5 region through Azerbaijan, Senior Vice President of International Member Relations, Middle East & Türkiye, Khush Choksy said during a briefing in Baku on February 10, Trend reports.

“In terms of sales and market entry, it depends on the specific company. However, if a company is looking to grow, it will consider all of these opportunities. Companies can use Azerbaijan either as a service or trading hub to access the C5 region. They can also use it to transport energy from Azerbaijan to Europe, which is becoming increasingly relevant. Azerbaijan plays a critical role from both a commercial and geopolitical perspective. All these factors together make the country attractive," he said.

Choksy emphasized that although Azerbaijan's economic growth was initially linked to the energy sector, the country's economy is diversified.

“This makes it interesting for companies in a wide range of sectors,” he added.