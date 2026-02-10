South Caucasus, Central Asia key markets for U.S. companies - Kush Choksi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The South Caucasus and Central Asia are important regions for American companies, Kush Choksi, Senior Vice President of International Member Relations, Middle East & Türkiye, said during a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

Choksi noted that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the world’s largest business association, operates globally. “The South Caucasus and Central Asia are an emerging region of significant interest to American companies. Our work in Azerbaijan began two years ago, when we brought a delegation here for the COP. Azerbaijan hosted the COP at a very high level, focusing on both traditional energy sources, which the world still needs, and renewable energy sources. Thus, a truly ideal balance was found, which attracted businesses—this was the Chamber of Commerce’s first serious step toward Azerbaijan,” he said.

He added, “We were very pleased to assemble a very representative delegation—more than 31 companies and 60 participants representing virtually every industry. We had a very productive day in Baku yesterday, and we’re looking forward to an equally productive day today.”