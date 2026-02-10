Kazakhstan achieves power deficit reduction in 2025
Photo: the Kazakh government
Kazakhstan has reduced its electricity deficit by 29% over the past year. Despite the progress achieved, electricity shortages persist during peak hours and are still partly covered through imports.
