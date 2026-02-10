Kazakhstan aims to tip scale by increasing wage share in GDP

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. Kazakhstan aims to increase the share of wages in gross domestic product to 40% or higher as part of new measures to boost household incomes and reduce the financial burden on citizens, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

Bektenov made the statement at an expanded Government meeting chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Prime Minister emphasized that income growth among citizens is currently trailing behind the overall pace of economic expansion. At present, wages represent 31% of Kazakhstan’s GDP, a figure that is relatively high for Central Asia, yet still falls short of the levels seen in developed economies.

“The rate of wage growth is not keeping pace with the increase in business profits, which include both independently generated profits and those supported by state initiatives,” Bektenov remarked.

He further stated that the Government is working on a comprehensive package of measures designed to raise household incomes. These measures encompass financial, tax, and other incentive mechanisms aimed at boosting wages, expanding the availability of well-paid jobs, enhancing professional skills and qualifications, and alleviating the financial burden on citizens.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the growth of real incomes will be the Government’s key priority in 2026. This goal is expected to be supported by systemic measures focused on launching new production facilities, developing entrepreneurship, and creating permanent jobs.

Special attention was also paid to digitalization. Bektenov noted that under the Year of Digitalization announced by the President, Kazakhstan is tasked with introducing advanced technologies and artificial intelligence across all sectors and building a digital state. However, he acknowledged that practical implementation remains insufficient, with digitalization in the real sector still at an early stage.

He added that existing gaps, including the incomplete formation of sectoral databases, are expected to be addressed through the Government’s Digital Qazaqstan strategy, which will consolidate all digital initiatives into a single nationwide program.