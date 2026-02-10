Kazakhstan aims to cut local budget reliance on republican transfers

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 9. Kazakhstan plans to reduce the dependence of local budgets on republican transfers from 50% in 2025 to 34% by 2028 as part of tax and budget reforms, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

Bektenov made the statement at an expanded Government meeting chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the Prime Minister, the adopted reforms in tax, tariff, and budgetary policy are designed to eliminate structural imbalances and ensure the sustainability of public finances.

As part of the reforms, Kazakhstan has formed a three-year national budget without targeted transfers from the National Fund and plans to gradually reduce the budget deficit to 0.9% of GDP by 2028.

Bektenov noted that Kazakhstan maintained steady economic growth in 2025. In nominal terms, GDP increased by $20.1 billion, while real GDP growth reached 6.5%. The growth was driven by accelerated development in key sectors. Transport expanded by 17.8%, construction by 14.6%, mining by 17.4%, manufacturing by 12.2%, trade by 26%, and agriculture by 5.9%.