Azerbaijan's economy developing comprehensively - Khush Choksy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan's economy is developing comprehensively, Senior Vice President of International Member Relations, Middle East & Türkiye, Khush Choksy said in response to Trend's question at a briefing in Baku.

"I will highlight just a few potential sectors, but the most remarkable thing about Azerbaijan's economy is its diversity. Even energy today accounts for only about 3.7% of the economy, which indicates an extremely broad balance in the economic structure. Therefore, if you look at the composition of our delegation and the interest in Azerbaijan, it is indeed very, very broad," Choksy said.

He noted that the delegation includes companies from the telecommunications sector, telecommunications infrastructure, energy companies, defense sector companies, companies working in the field of healthcare, payment systems, and banks.

"Manufacturing is also represented in its various forms. Thus, the coverage is indeed extremely broad.

In other words, Azerbaijan's economy is developing comprehensively," he added.