Kazakhstan shares data on natural gas exports to Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. Kazakhstan exported 6.266 billion cubic meters of natural gas in a gaseous state to Russia from January through November 2025, which is 3% more than the 6.085 billion cubic meters in the same period of 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's Bureau of National Statistics show the value of the exports reached $133.692 million, decreasing 7% from $143.912 million in January-November 2024.

Overall, Kazakhstan exported 10.293 billion cubic meters of natural gas in a gaseous state from January through November 2025, which is a 2.2% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, when exports totaled 10.524 billion cubic meters. The export value for this period reached $1.077 billion, reflecting a decline of 13.4% from $1.245 billion from January through November 2024.

Kazakhstan's total foreign trade turnover for the period reached $128.8 billion, showing a slight decrease of 0.1% compared to the previous year. While exports fell by 4.2%, totaling $71.14 billion, imports rose by 5.5%, amounting to $57.67 billion.