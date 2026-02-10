Deals signed, questions remain: can Uzbekistan and Pakistan deliver on Southern corridor promises?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The state visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Pakistan, which wrapped up on February 6, turned out to be a significant milestone in the journey of bilateral relations in recent years. Following the talks, the parties signed over 30 documents, signaling their commitment to shift from mere political statements to tangible steps in enhancing cooperation.

The importance of the visit is highlighted by the ongoing reassessment of transport routes throughout Eurasia. Uzbekistan, a landlocked nation, is keenly exploring innovative logistics corridors to lessen reliance on conventional routes and enhance access to global markets. Tashkent perceives Pakistan as a vital southern gateway, leveraging the strategic ports of Karachi and Gwadar.

For Pakistan, enhanced relations with Uzbekistan translate to greater transit flows, improved use of port infrastructure, and a more prominent position as a vital connector between Central and South Asia.

A key element of the transport agenda was the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project, which is expected to create a direct overland corridor between Central Asia and Pakistan’s maritime terminals.

“The Trans-Afghan railway is of strategic importance for all of Eurasia. This corridor will improve trade, support Afghanistan’s economic recovery, and open new routes to global markets through southern ports,” Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov stated after the signing of the document.

In July 2025, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan signed a framework agreement on preparing a feasibility study. In February 2026, Tashkent approved the corresponding international treaty.

The railway line, stretching approximately 647 km, will traverse the Termez-Naibabad-Maidanshahr-Logar-Kharlachi route and seamlessly connect to Pakistan’s network, ultimately reaching the bustling port of Karachi. The initial estimate for the project's cost stands at $4.6 billion.

Anticipated to revolutionize logistics, this route will slash cargo delivery times from the existing 35-40 days down to an impressive 3-5 days, all while significantly cutting transportation costs. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport projects that freight volumes may soar to between 15 and 20 million tons annually by the years 2035 to 2040.

However, the question remains whether the countries will be able to turn their lofty ambitions into tangible infrastructure. Experts note that the primary factor of uncertainty continues to be the security situation in Afghanistan. Stability and guarantees for protecting infrastructure will determine not only construction but also the long-term operation of the corridor.

Securing funds is yet another hurdle to jump over. The project requires billions of dollars in investment, the lure of global investors, and safety nets to guard against political and business pitfalls. Technical standards, tariffs, and customs procedures among the three countries will also need to be harmonized; otherwise, the expected benefits of shorter delivery times may prove limited.

At the same time, the sides agreed to develop a new multimodal route “Pakistan-China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan.” This corridor is intended to connect the port of Karachi with Uzbekistan’s Andijan region via China’s Kashgar and Kyrgyzstan’s Osh, providing Central Asia with an additional outlet to maritime trade routes.

The parties announced that pilot shipments would begin as early as February, demonstrating their desire to move quickly toward practical steps. While the Trans-Afghan railway is seen as the most direct access to southern ports, the route through China and Kyrgyzstan could serve as an additional diversification option. At the same time, it requires complex coordination among several states, infrastructure development, and proof of economic competitiveness in practice.

Beyond transport, the visit was also rich in economic agreements. Uzbekistan and Pakistan set a goal of increasing trade turnover to $2 billion within the next five years. Trade is already showing growth: from around $300 million in 2023 to nearly $446 million by the end of 2025, with Uzbek exports expanding at a faster pace.

To achieve new targets, a joint business forum was held during the visit, attended by the leaders of both countries and more than 300 company representatives. For the first time, a Protocol of Achieved Agreements was signed, outlining implementation timelines and assigning responsibility to relevant agencies.

Key focus areas encompass agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, the chemical sector, construction materials, logistics, and port services. The parties also decided to broaden the range of products included in the preferential trade agreement and to leverage Uzbekistan’s trade houses in Lahore and Karachi more effectively.

Investment cooperation remains another driver of relations. Over the past eight years, the number of enterprises with Pakistani capital in Uzbekistan has grown 6.5 times, reaching around 230. During the visit, a portfolio of joint projects worth $3.5 billion was formed, along with an agreement to establish an Uzbek–Pakistani Business Council and expand support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The regional agenda was also a key piece of the puzzle. The sides supported the initiative to hold the first Forum of Regions already this year, with the inaugural meeting proposed to take place in Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region, which would accelerate the launch of joint projects.

President Mirziyoyev’s visit to Pakistan demonstrated the determination of both countries to strengthen cooperation and move toward concrete joint initiatives. The spotlight was firmly on forging fresh trade and transport pathways that could link Central Asia with the southern ports of Pakistan. Meanwhile, the fundamental concern is whether the parties can carry out these massive projects in light of the ongoing financial and security threats.