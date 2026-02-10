Azerbaijan explores opportunities for defense industry cooperation in Riyadh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Minister of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vugar Mustafayev, who is participating in the World Defense Show 2026 international exhibition held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, held a series of meetings on February 9, Trend reports.

As part of the exhibition, the minister met with Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Defense Industry Committee Gökhan Uçar, Director General of the Sudanese Defense Industry System Mirghani Idris Suleiman, as well as with the heads of ST Engineering (Singapore), Colt CZ (Czech Republic), ALIT and CETC (China), BAYKAR, TUSAŞ and HAVELSAN (Türkiye), and Trillium (U.S.).

Throughout the meetings, the parties exchanged views on existing cooperation in the defense industry, further exploration of international experience, global trends, the application of modern innovative technologies, and the development of industrial capabilities.

The discussions highlighted the importance of expanding partnerships and noted the opportunities that such international platforms create for the exchange of experience and professional dialogue. The parties emphasized the importance of open dialogue and mutual understanding in the defense industry.

The meetings, which took place in a businesslike and constructive atmosphere, were remembered for useful discussions in terms of strengthening international relations in the field of the defense industry.