Kazakhstan looks to translate GDP growth into higher real incomes, Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. Kazakhstan strives to ensure GDP growth leads to a real increase in the incomes of its citizens, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a Government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

“Our main goal is to strengthen Kazakhstan’s socio-economic and international potential amid the complex realities of the modern world,” Tokayev said.

He noted that global economic growth is expected to slow, leading to declines in international trade and reduced investment in developing countries. Rising protectionism, tariffs, financial risks, and deglobalization are reshaping the geopolitical and economic landscape.

“To ensure sustainable development under these new global conditions, Kazakhstan must adapt quickly, both economically and politically. Previous approaches are already proving insufficient. Developed countries are designing a new model of global economic growth, and we cannot lag. We need a concrete plan to strengthen and develop the economy while protecting national interests,” Tokayev added.

Despite external pressures, Kazakhstan’s GDP grew by 6.5% in 2025. The President emphasized the importance of linking economic growth to higher incomes and improved quality of life for citizens.

“In other words, GDP growth percentages must be reflected in the real incomes of our people. This is the primary task of the Government,” Tokayev said.

He stressed that achieving this goal requires an economic policy based not on inertia or short-term reactions but on a carefully defined set of priorities. The state must guide financial resources toward key sectors that drive quality economic growth, ensuring a fair and efficient distribution of national income in favor of citizens.

“The Government’s immediate task is to promote growth through increased productivity, technological upgrades, human capital development, and investment of profits for the nation’s benefit. This requires an active investment policy, long-term business support, and an economic strategy focused on results: rising incomes for citizens and strengthening economic sovereignty,” the President said.