EU spotlights Azerbaijan’s role in climate action with Covenant of Mayors initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan's participation in the Covenant of Mayors demonstrates its commitment to global climate goals while respecting national development priorities, said Ambassador of the EU to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundžić, during an event on the Covenant of Mayors Initiative, organized in Baku by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy jointly with the EU, Trend reports.

"The Covenant of Mayors initiative provides municipalities with a robust framework for demonstrating leadership, making binding climate commitments, and effectively translating national objectives into actionable outcomes," stated the ambassador.

"By joining the Covenant of Mayors, cities voluntarily commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing resilience to climate change, improving energy efficiency, and implementing sustainable solutions," she continued.

She emphasized that the initiative is not merely a political pledge but a comprehensive, data-driven roadmap founded on strategic planning, climate action frameworks, international cooperation, technical expertise, and access to financing opportunities.

"Azerbaijan’s engagement in the Covenant of Mayors underscores its dedication to global climate objectives while simultaneously honoring the country's development priorities. While the energy sector remains the largest contributor to emissions, it also holds the most significant potential for transformation. Key areas of focus include enhancing energy efficiency in public buildings, schools, hospitals, and residential areas; developing renewable energy sources like solar and wind, particularly within municipal infrastructure; and addressing energy losses in local distribution networks," the ambassador further highlighted.

Kujundžić emphasized that energy efficiency is not only a climate solution: it reduces municipal budget expenditures, increases energy security, and lowers household electricity bills.

The Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy initiative was launched by the EU in 2008. Since 2015, the initiative has expanded globally.

The main goals of the Covenant of Mayors include:

- reducing greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency measures and expanding the use of renewable energy;

- increasing resilience to the impacts of climate change;

- strengthening cooperation between municipalities, local governments, and central governments;

- ensuring safe, sustainable, and reliable access to energy for all.

The Covenant of Mayors is signed by local and regional authorities committed to achieving the above-mentioned goals and voluntarily implementing EU climate and energy targets.