Azerbaijan's Mingachevir advances ambitious sustainable energy and climate action plan

Speaking during an event in Baku organized by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan in collaboration with the European Union, Vereshchak noted that this initiative aims to boost energy and financial savings, cut emissions, and increase the share of green energy in the city.

“Our first ‘pilot’ city is Mingachevir. As part of project support, we helped the municipality develop the first SECAP in Azerbaijan, and one of the first in the region. This is a highly ambitious project, including fourteen energy projects and two adaptation projects. If the city fully implements it, it will deliver significant energy savings, reduce emissions, and increase the share of green energy in the city,” he said.

A Sustainable Energy and Climate Action Plan (SECAP) is a strategic roadmap for local authorities under the Covenant of Mayors initiative, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and enhance climate resilience. It includes a Baseline Emission Inventory (BEI) for tracking emissions, a Risk & Vulnerability Assessment (RVA) for analyzing climate threats, and actionable measures for mitigation (energy efficiency, renewables) and adaptation.

SECAPs address buildings, municipal infrastructure, public transport, and local energy production, focusing on long-term carbon neutrality and sustainable urban development. Local governments must submit a SECAP within two years of joining the initiative, transforming commitments into time-bound actions for improved urban energy efficiency and safety.

