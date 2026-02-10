Azerbaijan's Mingachevir advances ambitious sustainable energy and climate action plan

Speaking during an event in Baku organized by the Ministry of
Energy of Azerbaijan in collaboration with the European Union,
Vereshchak noted that this initiative aims to boost energy and
financial savings, cut emissions, and increase the share of green
energy in the city.
“Our first ‘pilot’ city is Mingachevir. As part of project
support, we helped the municipality develop the first SECAP in
Azerbaijan, and one of the first in the region. This is a highly
ambitious project, including fourteen energy projects and two
adaptation projects. If the city fully implements it, it will
deliver significant energy savings, reduce emissions, and increase
the share of green energy in the city,” he said.
A Sustainable Energy and Climate Action Plan (SECAP) is a
strategic roadmap for local authorities under the Covenant of
Mayors initiative, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40%
by 2030 and enhance climate resilience. It includes a Baseline
Emission Inventory (BEI) for tracking emissions, a Risk &
Vulnerability Assessment (RVA) for analyzing climate threats, and
actionable measures for mitigation (energy efficiency, renewables)
and adaptation.
SECAPs address buildings, municipal infrastructure, public
transport, and local energy production, focusing on long-term
carbon neutrality and sustainable urban development. Local
governments must submit a SECAP within two years of joining the
initiative, transforming commitments into time-bound actions for
improved urban energy efficiency and safety.
