Tokayev orders suspension of unnecessary budget projects in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. Kazakhstan’s Government and Akimats (local authorities) are instructed to stop financing projects due to concerns over unutilized budgets or, even worse, based on subjective or biased selection, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a Government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

“From now on, such an approach will be viewed as a malicious action against the state's interests. Only projects that bring real benefits to our citizens and contribute to the development of the national economy should receive budget funding,” the president said.

He also noted that the Government is tasked with conducting a review of budget programs by May 1 of this year and improving the mechanism for selecting projects financed by the state. This includes the quasi-public sector.

To increase transparency in budget expenditures, Tokayev emphasized the need to expand the use of the digital tenge.

“At present, this tool is already being effectively utilized in public procurement, subsidies, and financing major projects from the National Fund. We need to scale this experience more actively into other sectors,” said the president.