Azerbaijan's Compulsory Insurance Bureau unveils user-friendly website

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB) of Azerbaijan has presented its updated official website, www.isb.az, to members of the media, Islam Ismayilov, head of the Digital Solutions Development Department of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau Public Legal Entity Union, said, Trend reports.

Speaking during a presentation on the bureau’s strategic projects implemented in 2025, Ismayilov stated that the launch of the website with a new design and improved structure aims to create a more user-friendly, flexible, and functional platform while increasing access to information.

“The navigation system on the updated website has been simplified, the most frequently used sections have been brought to the forefront, and access in Azerbaijani and English has been ensured. The design of the ‘Personal Account’ section within the CIB information system has been updated and its functionality expanded. In addition, four new electronic services, ‘Online application for the Bonus-Malus coefficient,’ ‘Online application regarding radar fines,’ ‘Online application for requesting insurance claim history based on a person’s written consent,’ and ‘Online application for appointing an independent expert for an insurance claim’ have been launched, enabling services to be provided more efficiently and promptly,” he said.