Uzbekistan, AIIB discuss cooperation priorities through 2030

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 10. Uzbekistan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) discussed cooperation priorities through 2030, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and AIIB President Zou Jiayi, marking their first official talks.

The discussions focused on expanding non-sovereign financing for the private sector, supporting public-private partnership (PPP) projects, advancing green energy initiatives, and implementing the “From Poverty to Prosperity” program.

During the meeting, Kudratov invited the AIIB President to take part in the Tashkent International Investment Forum, scheduled for June 16-19, 2026.

Meanwhile, the portfolio of joint projects between Uzbekistan and AIIB has exceeded $7 billion. Uzbekistan remains the Bank’s largest partner in the region, accounting for 51% of AIIB operations in Central Asia. Globally, the country ranks sixth in terms of AIIB’s total operational portfolio.