Kazakhstan and Türkiye discuss bolstering strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Kazakhstan, Mustafa Kapucu, and discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The meeting focused on the strengthening of Kazakhstan–Türkiye relations across political, trade and economic, investment, as well as cultural and humanitarian domains.

Special emphasis was placed on the implementation of prior agreements designed to further solidify the enhanced strategic partnership between the two nations, alongside preparations for forthcoming high-level visits.

The parties also engaged in discussions regarding the organization of the 14th Kazakhstan–Türkiye Intergovernmental Economic Commission meeting, underscoring the significance of advancing practical cooperation and the realization of joint initiatives in trade and economic, investment, and transport and logistics sectors.

Reaffirming the high level of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, the two sides expressed mutual interest in continuing close cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.