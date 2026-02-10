Uzbekistan, EU review partnership in energy and industrial development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 10. Uzbekistan and the European Union discussed expanding cooperation in investment, trade, energy, and industrial development, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between representatives of relevant Uzbek ministries and agencies and an EU delegation, led by Toivo Klaar, Ambassador of the European Union to Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the 8th Uzbekistan–EU Subcommittee on Cooperation meeting.

The sides emphasized the importance of broadening practical cooperation, promoting innovation, and strengthening the long-term strategic partnership. Participants also highlighted the significance of joint efforts to support sustainable development, improve the quality of public services, and advance regional integration.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to continuing constructive dialogue and ensuring the effective implementation of the agreements reached in order to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

Meanwhile, in October 2025, Uzbekistan and the European Union signed the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), which provides an expanded framework for political dialogue and economic cooperation. The agreement is aimed at deepening EU engagement with Uzbekistan, including cooperation in industry, innovation, and investment-oriented sectors such as pharmaceuticals.