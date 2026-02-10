Azerbaijan reveals list of municipalities joining Covenant of Mayors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Ten
municipalities in Azerbaijan have joined the European Union
initiative known as the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and
Energy (GCoM), said Jahid Mikayilov, head of the energy efficiency
department at the Ministry of Energy, Trend reports.
Speaking at an event in Baku dedicated to the Covenant of Mayors
initiative, jointly organized by the ministry and the European
Union (EU), Mikayilov emphasized that Azerbaijan’s efforts in the
field of energy efficiency are multifaceted and comprehensive.
“Today, we would like to particularly highlight the role of
local self-government bodies. In this context, the Covenant of
Mayors initiative serves as an important platform for
municipalities. This initiative provides real mechanisms for the
systematic planning of energy efficiency measures at the local
level, expanding the use of renewable energy sources, reducing
greenhouse gas emissions, and increasing resilience to climate
change,” he said.
The Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy initiative was
launched by the EU in 2008. Since 2015, the initiative has expanded
globally.
The main goals of the Covenant of Mayors include:
- reducing greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency
measures and expanding the use of renewable energy;
- increasing resilience to the impacts of climate change;
- strengthening cooperation between municipalities, local
governments, and central governments;
- ensuring safe, sustainable, and reliable access to energy for
all.
The Covenant of Mayors is signed by local and regional
authorities committed to achieving the above-mentioned goals and
voluntarily implementing EU climate and energy targets.
