Azerbaijan reveals list of municipalities joining Covenant of Mayors

“Today, we would like to particularly highlight the role of local self-government bodies. In this context, the Covenant of Mayors initiative serves as an important platform for municipalities. This initiative provides real mechanisms for the systematic planning of energy efficiency measures at the local level, expanding the use of renewable energy sources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and increasing resilience to climate change,” he said.

The Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy initiative was launched by the EU in 2008. Since 2015, the initiative has expanded globally.

The main goals of the Covenant of Mayors include:

- reducing greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency measures and expanding the use of renewable energy;

- increasing resilience to the impacts of climate change;

- strengthening cooperation between municipalities, local governments, and central governments;

- ensuring safe, sustainable, and reliable access to energy for all.

The Covenant of Mayors is signed by local and regional authorities committed to achieving the above-mentioned goals and voluntarily implementing EU climate and energy targets.

