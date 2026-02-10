Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Green Economy Materials 10 February 2026 12:07 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals list of municipalities joining Covenant of Mayors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Ten municipalities in Azerbaijan have joined the European Union initiative known as the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy (GCoM), said Jahid Mikayilov, head of the energy efficiency department at the Ministry of Energy, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event in Baku dedicated to the Covenant of Mayors initiative, jointly organized by the ministry and the European Union (EU), Mikayilov emphasized that Azerbaijan’s efforts in the field of energy efficiency are multifaceted and comprehensive.

“Today, we would like to particularly highlight the role of local self-government bodies. In this context, the Covenant of Mayors initiative serves as an important platform for municipalities. This initiative provides real mechanisms for the systematic planning of energy efficiency measures at the local level, expanding the use of renewable energy sources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and increasing resilience to climate change,” he said.

The Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy initiative was launched by the EU in 2008. Since 2015, the initiative has expanded globally.

The main goals of the Covenant of Mayors include:

- reducing greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency measures and expanding the use of renewable energy;

- increasing resilience to the impacts of climate change;

- strengthening cooperation between municipalities, local governments, and central governments;

- ensuring safe, sustainable, and reliable access to energy for all.

The Covenant of Mayors is signed by local and regional authorities committed to achieving the above-mentioned goals and voluntarily implementing EU climate and energy targets.

