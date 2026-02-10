Azerbaijani court resumes Ruben Vardanyan's trial on February 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The court hearing in the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, a citizen of Armenia accused under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes, continues on February 10, Trend reports.

At the hearing held at the Baku Military Court, Rufat Mammadov, head of the Cabinet of Ministers’ Office, spoke on behalf of the state as a victim. He affirmed his agreement with all the facts and evidence outlined in the indictment and urged the court to give them full consideration.

Legal heirs of other victims, including Azad Karimov and Ogtay Shikhaliyev, also addressed the court, urging that the accused be sentenced to the maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

During the session, Vardanyan requested a meeting with his defense attorney, Emil Babishov, which the court granted, prompting a temporary recess.

The trial will resume after the adjournment.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, accused under articles concerning crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other offenses, was conducted by the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel