Tokayev urges focus on secure and efficient operation of national energy systems

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. The reliable functioning of Kazakhstan's national electricity grid requires close attention, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a Government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

President Tokayev emphasized that the Government has been assigned the critical task of completing the development of the Southern zone’s electricity network and integrating the Western zone’s energy system into the Unified National Energy System by the end of 2027.

He further underscored the importance of leveraging modern digital solutions to optimize electricity use and ensure the sustainable functioning of the national energy infrastructure. In this context, the president highlighted the urgent need for the implementation of online monitoring systems, incorporating artificial intelligence, within the energy sector.

"During the Kurultai meeting, I directed the Government to finalize a National Project for 'clean' coal generation within the next two months. We can draw valuable insights from China, which has initiated the construction of 85 energy blocks powered by 'clean coal,' with a combined capacity of 55 gigawatts. This initiative alone represents nearly 90% of all global coal power plants currently under construction. In other words, our neighboring country is adopting a pragmatic approach to ensure both energy security and economic growth. Similarly, the United States has also chosen to pivot toward coal utilization and development of coal reserves," the president concluded.