Kyrgyzstan and Finland discuss strengthening interregional cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 10. Kyrgyzstan and Finland have discussed issues of interregional cooperation, including the development of dialogue in the format "Central Asia - Northern Europe (C5+N5)", Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The topic was addressed on 9 February 2026 in Bishkek during the latest political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and Finland.

The sides noted the mutually beneficial and constructive nature of Kyrgyz-Finnish relations, expressing shared interest in further deepening political, trade and economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

At the same time, they exchanged views on current issues of multilateral cooperation within the frameworks of the UN, OSCE, and EU.

In the humanitarian sphere, the parties emphasized the importance of developing cooperation in culture, education, and science, welcoming the photo exhibition held in Bishkek dedicated to General Carl Gustaf Mannerheim’s travels across Central Asia, including Kyrgyzstan.

Following the meeting, they confirmed their commitment to further strengthening Kyrgyz-Finnish partnership and maintaining regular political dialogue.

Finland and Kyrgyzstan have established strong bilateral relations focused on long-term development cooperation, with Finland investing over USD 10 million since 2009 through the UNDP. Key areas include development cooperation for natural resource management, climate resilience, and small business competitiveness. Economic ties are growing, particularly in machinery, paper, and textiles.

Collaboration extends to initiatives like the Finnish Meteorological Institute enhancing Kyrgyzstan’s climate services and business forums promoting private sector investments in green value chains and tourism. The Finnish Embassy in Astana plays a pivotal role in supporting these relations, often using local cooperation funds to bolster Kyrgyz civil society.

