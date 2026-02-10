Azerbaijan receives first carbon credits in green energy history (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan's Hydro-3 project, a collaboration between SOCAR Trading and AzerEnergy, becomes the country's first renewable energy initiative to earn international carbon credits, reflecting its significant contribution to global emissions reduction, AzerEnergy OJSC told Trend.

According to the company, the Hydro-3 project, covering the “Mirik” and “Garagishlag” small hydropower plants in the Lachin district, has successfully entered the international carbon market. The project was registered with Gold Standard, one of the world’s leading carbon certification bodies, in May 2025, and the carbon credits for the Hydro-3 project were officially issued on January 28, 2026.

This makes Hydro-3 the first project in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector to receive international carbon credits.

The carbon credits cover the period from April 2024 through August 2025, totaling 10,745 carbon units, demonstrating the project’s measurable and tangible contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

This achievement highlights the successful implementation of Azerbaijan’s green energy strategy and marks international recognition of the renewable energy potential in the Karabakh region.

